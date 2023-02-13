Seattle Kraken (30-18-5, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (33-19-1, second in the Central Division)
Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit the Winnipeg Jets after Jaden Schwartz scored two goals in the Kraken's 4-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Winnipeg has a 33-19-1 record overall and a 19-8-0 record on its home ice. The Jets have an 11-6-1 record in games decided by one goal.
Seattle has a 30-18-5 record overall and a 17-8-2 record on the road. The Kraken have scored 185 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank sixth in the league.
Tuesday's game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Jets won the last matchup 3-2 in overtime. Blake Wheeler scored two goals in the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has 32 goals and 16 assists for the Jets. Wheeler has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.
Vince Dunn has nine goals and 30 assists for the Kraken. Ryan Donato has scored four goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.
Kraken: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.
INJURIES: Jets: Dylan DeMelo: day to day (lower body), Mason Appleton: out (wrist), David Gustafsson: out (upper body).
Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower-body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
