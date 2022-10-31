Seattle Kraken (4-4-2, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-2-0, third in the Pacific Division)
Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames play the Seattle Kraken in a matchup of Pacific Division opponents.
Calgary went 50-21-11 overall and 17-11-3 in division games a season ago. The Flames committed 313 total penalties last season, averaging 3.8 per game and serving 9.1 penalty minutes per game.
Seattle had a 27-49-6 record overall while going 6-20-0 against opponents from the Pacific Division last season. The Kraken scored 32 power-play goals last season on 220 chances for a 14.5% success rate.
INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed).
Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Philipp Grubauer: out (lower-body), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
