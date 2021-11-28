Seattle Kraken (7-13-1, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Buffalo Sabres (8-10-3, sixth in the Atlantic)
Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres +125, Kraken -149; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host Seattle after Jordan Eberle scored two goals in the Kraken's 4-1 win over the Panthers.
The Sabres are 6-5-1 at home. Buffalo has scored 59 goals and is 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game. Tage Thompson leads the team with 10.
The Kraken have gone 2-7-1 away from home. Seattle is ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game, led by Eberle with 11.
Seattle defeated Buffalo 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 4. Eberle scored three goals for the Kraken in the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Thompson leads the Sabres with 10 goals and has 15 points. Kyle Okposo has 7 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.
Eberle leads the Kraken with 11 goals and has 16 points. Jaden Schwartz has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.
LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.
Kraken: 3-7-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .880 save percentage.
INJURIES: Sabres: Craig Anderson: out (upper body), Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body).
Kraken: Calle Jarnkrok: day to day (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.