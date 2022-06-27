KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There had been reason for optimism recently about left-hander Kris Bubic after his return from a stint in the minor leagues, particularly on the team’s recently completed West Coast swing.
Bubic had allowed five runs over 11 1/3 innings combined against the Angels and Giants, a marked improvement from earlier in the season when he was sent to Triple-A Omaha.
But things unraveled in a hurry Monday night for Bubic in his 50th career appearance. He allowed seven runs (five earned) and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings as Texas beat the Royals 10-4 at Kauffman Stadium.
Bubic walked three, had two wild pitches and hit a batter as his baffling struggles at home continued.
In 10 starts at Kauffman Stadium this season, Bubic has given up 24 runs in 24 1/3 innings. He hasn’t won a start at home since Sept. 18 against the Seattle Mariners.
After the Royals scored a run in the first inning, Texas countered with four in the second. The Rangers loaded the bases on a single, walk and an error by shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. to start things.
Nathaniel Lowe walked to force in a run and Leody Tavares delivered a two-run single. An infield out produced a run that made it 4-1.
The Royals pushed three runs across in their half of the frame on a two-run double by Whit Merrifield and an RBI single from Andrew Benintendi.
Bubic allowed a run in the fourth inning, then served up a two-run homer to Mitch Garver as the Rangers took a 7-4 lead. Texas added three in the sixth inning against reliever Matt Peacock.
Kowar solid in return
One bright spot on the night was right-hander Jackson Kowar, who was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Monday.
Kowar tossed 3 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits with three walks and five strikeouts.
Reaching 98 mph with his fastball, Kowar got the Rangers to swing and miss 10 of his 62 pitches. He threw 40 strikes. Thirty-two of his pitches were change-ups.
Taylor’s hot streak
Center fielder Michael A. Taylor walked twice and had a single in two at-bats as he’s continued a nice home stand.
Taylor is 5 for 11 (.455) with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored in the Royals’ last three games.
©2022 The Kansas City Star. Visit at kansascity.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
