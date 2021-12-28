The Mavericks received good news Monday before their 132-117 win over the Trail Blazers: Their COVID-19 outbreak appeared on the mend.
The ensuing onslaught on offense, again without Luka Doncic, only added to reasons for optimism.
Kristaps Porzingis powered Dallas with a season-best 34 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals in 32 minutes on a night the Mavericks exposed the Trail Blazers’ soft interior defense.
They shot 57.1% from the field and outscored Portland 68-30 in the paint while logging a season-high, first-half scoring total with a 72-53 advantage at the break and leading by at least 20 points for most of the second half.
The outburst ensured the Mavericks snapped a streak of four losses in five games as they enter a softer stretch of this five-game road trip, with two games in Sacramento and then one in Oklahoma City upcoming.
The matchup lacked the pregame hype of past Mavericks-Trail Blazers clashes. That’s when Luka Doncic and Damian Lillard are often at their best.
In three games against Portland last season, Doncic scored a combined 119 points, including 44 in a wild, last-minute loss Feb. 14, just before the severe winter storm disrupted the Mavericks’ schedule.
Lillard, meanwhile, has averaged 26.6 points per game against Dallas in his career, the second-most among active players, behind LeBron James.
The two also have a fan-created rivalry after they tied in All-Star starter voting last season.
With All-Star fan voting again underway, Doncic, in COVID-19 isolation since Dec. 22, missed his first head-to-head opportunity to shine again against the Trail Blazers.
While Lillard played after Portland listed him as questionable for personal reasons, the two teams were missing a combined 13 players -- six of the Mavericks and seven for the Trail Blazers -- and one head coach -- Chauncey Billups -- because of COVID-19.
That left room for another star -- and host of Mavericks reserves -- to step into the spotlight.
Porzingis led the Mavericks’ drive to capitalize on Portland’s soft interior defense. He shot 12 of 21 from the field (57.1%) and 8 of 10 in the paint. He also received some relief amid a 3-point shooting drought.
After missing three attempts from 3 in the first quarter, Porzingis fell to 1-for-17 from deep over his last three-plus games. But he responded in the second quarter by hitting three consecutive 3s to help the Mavericks open a double-digit lead they soon didn’t relinquish.
While Lillard tallied 26 points, including 13 from the foul line, he and Portland’s defense, which ranked fourth-worst in defensive rating, generated little resistance.
In his return from the COVID-19 list, Josh Green dazzled with his athleticism and dished 10 assists, surpassing his season total entering the game (eight).
Despite periods of foul trouble, Powell added a season-best 22 points in 24 minutes to expose the Trail Blazers’ rim protection, while three other players -- 10-day contractee Brandon Knight (18), Dorian Finney-Smith (14) and Jalen Brunson (14) scored in double-digits.
All production came without the luxury of a single practice or pregame shootaround since Dec. 16. The Mavericks have aimed to keep as much distance as possible to prevent further virus transmission.
But reinforcements -- and perhaps a return to more normal workout schedules -- could be coming.
Coach Jason Kidd said before the game Reggie Bullock, the first player to test positive in this outbreak, is “getting close to clearance” and plans to join the team in Sacramento this week.
The NBA and NBA Players Association also reportedly agreed to new COVID-19 protocol Monday to reduce the isolation period to six days of testing, rather than 10, for asymptomatic, vaccinated players and coaches when data shows they’re no longer infectious.
All Mavericks coaches and all players except guard Trey Burke, who entered protocol Dec. 22, were fully vaccinated to start the season, before booster shots were widely available.
Under those guidelines that use the first positive test as Day Zero, Bullock (who entered Dec. 18), Maxi Kleber (Dec. 20) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (Dec. 21) would now be past the six-day window.
Doncic (Dec. 22) and two-way rookie JaQuori McLaughlin (Dec. 23) could be eligible to re-join the team before the end of this five-game road trip.
Doncic’s return, in particular, would be another bonus for an offense that’s shown recent signs of improvement and reached season-best marks Monday.
©2021 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.