FILE - New York Jets linebacker Kwon Alexander (9) reacts against the Atlanta Falcons during a preseason NFL football game Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Alexander is big on being different with his greetings and goodbyes. Ask the Jets linebacker how he's doing, and he'll reply: “legendary.” Or when he's wrapping up a session with reporters, he'll close with: “Have a legendary day.”