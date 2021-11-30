Centenary vs. ULM (2-4)
Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The ULM Warhawks will be taking on the Gentlemen of Division III Centenary. ULM lost 74-67 on the road to SMU in its most recent game.
LEADING THE CHARGE: Koreem Ozier has averaged 11.5 points to lead the charge for the Warhawks. Andre Jones has complemented Ozier and is averaging 11.3 points per game.OUTSTANDING OZIER: Through six games, ULM's Koreem Ozier has connected on 48 percent of the 25 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converting 70.8 percent of his free throws this season.
DID YOU KNOW: ULM went 2-5 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last season. The Warhawks scored 63.6 points per contest in those seven contests.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com