FILE- In this Oct. 10, 2015, file photo, a PAC-12 logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Washington State and Oregon in Eugene, Ore. The Pac-12 will provide more access to players and coaches during broadcasts of football games next season, including in-game coaches interviews and halftime camera access. The changes will be implemented throughout football broadcasts on ESPN, Fox Sports and the Pac-12 Networks.