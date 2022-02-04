Bucknell Bison (5-18, 2-9 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (6-14, 3-6 Patriot)
Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette hosts the Bucknell Bison after Neal Quinn scored 22 points in Lafayette's 71-62 win against the American Eagles.
The Leopards have gone 3-7 at home. Lafayette is sixth in the Patriot with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Quinn averaging 2.7.
The Bison have gone 2-9 against Patriot opponents. Bucknell has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.
The Leopards and Bison square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn is averaging 13.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and four assists for the Leopards. Leo O'Boyle is averaging nine points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.
Andrew Funk is averaging 17.9 points for the Bison. Xander Rice is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.
LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.
Bison: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.