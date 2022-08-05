FILE -Saint-Etienne's Denis Bouanga eyes the ball during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Saint Etienne at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France, Thursday, Sept.17, 2020. Forward Denis Bouanga has signed with Los Angeles FC as the Major League Soccer-leading club's third designated player. Bouanga is leaving Saint-Étienne of France's second division to join LAFC, the club announced Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 without disclosing contract terms.