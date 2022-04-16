Los Angeles Times staff writers Dan Woike and Broderick Turner break down each Lakers player situation by key stats, contract status, preseason expectations, current reality and what the future holds.
LEBRON JAMES
— Key stats: Oldest player in NBA history to average at least 30 points per game.
— Contract status: One year at $44.5 million (extension eligible).
— The expectation on Oct. 19: Simple — compete for the MVP and lead the Lakers to the NBA Finals.
— The reality on April 10: Injuries for the third time in his four seasons with the Lakers kept James from ending the season healthy.
— The future: Age eventually will catch up with James and limit his productivity. That hasn’t happened yet. The question is, will James be able to stay on the court enough to lead the Lakers?
RUSSELL WESTBROOK
— Key stats: Led the Lakers in games played, minutes, shots attempted, rebounds, assists, steals and fouls.
— Contract status: Player option for $47.1 million next season.
— The expectation on Oct. 19: The Lakers had another superstar on board to lead his hometown team to its 18th NBA championship.
— The reality on April 10: Westbrook struggled for most of the season, and while his best basketball came late in the season, the Lakers still weren’t winning.
— The future: Westbrook will certainly opt into his contract, but like every toxic relationship, it’s fair to wonder if either wants to or thinks this can work.
AUSTIN REAVES
— Key stats: One of four rookies in NBA history to have a 30-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist triple-double (along with Oscar Robertston, Jerry West and Blake Griffin).
— Contract status: Team option for $1.6 million next season.
— The expectation on Oct. 19: Reaves was set to learn on the end of the Lakers’ bench from a group of Hall of Fame veterans.
— The reality on April 10: Reaves played himself into the Lakers’ future plans, a gritty defender and a playmaker with room to improve.
— The future: Reaves will need to work on his strength and spot-up shooting, but there’s a spot in the rotation to be had for the undrafted player — another victory of the Lakers’ scouting department.
ANTHONY DAVIS
— Key stats: Missed at least half of the Lakers’ games for the second straight season.
— Contract status: Two years remaining on deal (last a player option), owed $38 million next season.
— The expectation on Oct. 19: He focused on his body in the offseason and on being reliable on the court.
— The reality on April 10: Maybe it was just bad luck, but a knee injury and a foot injury sunk the team’s season, keeping him off the floor and leaving the Lakers’ defense undermanned.
— The future: Davis will need to return to the two-way dominance he showed in his first season for the Lakers to feel good about his long-term place with the organization.
MALIK MONK
— Key stats: Started in 25 of the 46 games he played for the Lakers.
— Contract status: Unrestricted free agent.
— The expectation on Oct. 19: Monk needed to play well to earn a spot in the Lakers’ crowded backcourt rotation.
— The reality on April 10: Monk was a revelation, a high-scoring guard who was one of the Lakers’ most consistent offensive players all season.
— The future: The Lakers’ attempts to re-sign Monk will be hampered without his Bird rights (a mechanism by which a team can exceed the salary cap to keep a player), but they’ll try to find the money to make it work.
DWIGHT HOWARD
— Key stats: Started 27 times but had career-low averages in scoring and rebounding averages.
— Contract status: Unrestricted free agent.
— The expectation on Oct. 19: Howard was a critical piece of the Lakers’ championship bench in 2020 and was penciled in for the same role.
— The reality on April 10: There wasn’t a place for a traditional big man like Howard with the Lakers’ offensive woes, and he yo-yoed in and out of the rotation time all season.
— The future: There could be a place with the Lakers as a situational big man, though at 36, it’s fair to wonder how much effective basketball Howard has left.
KENT BAZEMORE
— Key stats: Started each of the Lakers’ first 13 games, then just once after that.
— Contract status: Unrestricted free agent
— The expectation Oct. 19: Bazemore was supposed to be a two-way threat, defending and hitting spot-up jumpers on the other end of the court.
— The reality April 10: Bazemore lost his starting spot early in the season and was relegated to the back of the bench, though his attitude always earned compliments.
— The future: Bazemore’s spirit and approach should be welcome anywhere, but he’s looking for a chance to play — and that probably won’t be with the Lakers.
CARMELO ANTHONY
— Key stats: Fifth on the team in scoring, averaging 13.3 points per game.
— Contract status: Signed just a one-year contract for $2.6 million this season. He’ll be a free agent this summer.
— The expectations on Oct. 19: Anthony had shown with Portland that he could change his game and became a 3-point threat. He was expected to be a source of firepower off the bench for the Lakers.
— The reality on April 10: Shooting 37.5% from 3-point range, Anthony demonstrated that he still had some game left in his body.
— The future: At 37 and having played 19 seasons, Anthony still has something in the tank as a scorer off the bench. And he is not ready to retire.
AVERY BRADLEY
— Key stats: Shot a surprising 39% from 3-point range, more than two percentage points above his career average.
— Contract status: Signed a one-year deal for $2.6 million and will become a free agent this summer.
— The expectations on Oct. 19: The Lakers acquired Bradley the day before the regular-season opener after he was waived by Golden State. In his second tenure with the Lakers, Bradley was expected to be a defensive stalwart.
— The reality on April 10: For the most part, Bradley did his job well, making open shots and playing solid defense.
— The future: Bradley is just 31 and teams can always use a hard-nosed defender who can knock down open shots. Expect the Lakers to try to bring him back for another run since he’s a veteran who fits around the team’s superstars.
KENDRICK NUNN
— Key stats: 0 — he didn’t play in any games this season.
— Contract status: Player option for $5.2 million.
— The expectation on Oct. 19: The Lakers viewed Nunn as a key role player off the bench, capable of scoring and providing good defense.
— The reality on April 10: He missed the entire season because of a bone bruise in his right knee.
— The future: Coming off a lost season, expect Nunn to opt in to his deal and play an important role for the Lakers, who need him to provide two-way support as he did during Miami’s run to the NBA Finals in 2020.
WENYEN GABRIEL
— Key stats: Started four games and averaged 15.2 minutes per game.
— Contract status: Signed to a standard NBA contract last Friday, with the Lakers holding the option on his deal next season for $1.8 million.
— The expectation on Oct. 19: He was signed to a two-way contract at the end of February.
— The reality on April 10: Gabriel was solid in his role off the bench, playing with energy and hustle.
— The future: The Lakers are his sixth club in two seasons of NBA play. They like his athleticism and willingness to be coached, so expect him to be given the chance to expand his role next season.
WAYNE ELLINGTON
— Key stats: Played in 43 games, nine as a starter.
— Contract status: Signed to a one-year deal for $2.6 million, he’ll be a free agent this summer.
— The expectations on Oct. 19: The hope was that Ellington‘s outside shooting would space the court for LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.
— The reality on April 10: Ellington shot a respectable 38.8% from 3-point range, but he was a defensive liability.
— The future: It was his second tour with the Lakers, but it would be hard to imagine Ellington back next season.
D.J. AUGUSTIN
— Key stats: Shot 45.3% from 3-point range.
— Contract status: Made $622,000 this season and will be a free agent this summer.
— The expectation on Oct. 19: He didn’t sign until March 1.
— The reality on April 10: After being signed late in the season, Augustin played the his role of a 3-point specialist.
— The future: At 34, the 5-11 guard probably won’t be back with the Lakers next season.
STANLEY JOHNSON
— Key stats: Started in 25 of the 46 games he played for the Lakers.
— Contract status: Team option for $2.3 million next season.
— The expectation on Oct. 19: He signed the first of three 10-day contracts with the Lakers on Christmas Day.
— The reality on April 10: Johnson played with energy, gave a great effort and was solid on defense.
— The future: He has the ability to be a solid player and if the Lakers exercise their option on his contract could be used as a trade asset.
TALEN HORTON-TUCKER
— Key stats: Scored a career-high 40 points on an efficient 15-for-28 shooting recently against the Warriors.
— Contract status: $10.2 million next season, the second of a three-year, $30 million deal.
— The expectations on Oct. 19: The Lakers viewed Horton-Tucker as a key rotation player with the ability to create for himself and others.
— The reality on April 10: He didn’t quite grow as the Lakers hoped, especially on defense.
— The future: He’s just 21, coachable, works hard and wants to improve.
©2022 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.