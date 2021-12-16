The Lakers’ issues began when the team canceled practice Tuesday after Talen Horton-Tucker tested positive. Shortly after, Dwight Howard entered the protocols followed by Malik Monk, who actually traveled with the team to Dallas.
Players and coaches have been testing since, with last night’s hero Austin Reaves even carrying the game ball with him to receive a COVID-19 test before riding the team bus.
The Lakers are scheduled to play Minnesota on Friday and Chicago, who had two games postponed due to their own COVID outbreak, on Sunday.
The team is hoping to sign veteran guard Isaiah Thomas by using a hardship exemption should they be rewarded one.
©2021 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.