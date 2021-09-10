FILE - In this April 6, 2021, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers center Marc Gasol (14) drives as Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) defends during an NBA basketball game in Tampa, Fla. The Lakers have traded the rights to Gasol back to the Memphis Grizzlies, where the 36-year-old center spent his first 11 NBA seasons. The Lakers also sent a second-round pick in 2024 and cash to Memphis on Friday, Sept. 10, in exchange for the draft rights to Chinese big man Wang Zhelin.