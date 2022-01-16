Lamar Cardinals (2-16, 0-5 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-6, 2-2 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar aims to break its nine-game skid with a win against SFA.

The 'Jacks are 6-2 in home games. SFA leads the WAC with 38.8 points in the paint led by Gavin Kensmil averaging 2.4.

The Cardinals are 0-5 in WAC play. Lamar is 1-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kensmil is averaging 14.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the 'Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SFA.

C.J. Roberts is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Cardinals. Davion Buster is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: 'Jacks: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 1-9, averaging 51.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

Trending Video

Recommended for you