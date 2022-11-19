Western Carolina Catamounts (2-2) vs. Lamar Cardinals (3-1)
Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lamar -6; over/under is 140
BOTTOM LINE: Lamar plays the Western Carolina Catamounts after Nate Calmese scored 20 points in Lamar's 73-71 win over the Lindenwood Lions.
Lamar finished 2-27 overall a season ago while going 2-9 at home. The Cardinals averaged 10.7 points off of turnovers, 9.8 second chance points and 2.1 bench points last season.
Western Carolina finished 11-21 overall a season ago while going 2-14 on the road. The Catamounts averaged 70.7 points per game while shooting 40.2% from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.