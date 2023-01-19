Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-7, 4-1 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (5-13, 1-4 Southland)
Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lamar -12.5; over/under is 147
BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC faces the Lamar Cardinals after Trey Tennyson scored 28 points in Texas A&M-CC's 97-79 victory against the New Orleans Privateers.
The Cardinals are 4-4 on their home court. Lamar is ninth in the Southland scoring 68.2 points while shooting 42.4% from the field.
The Islanders have gone 4-1 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Cardinals and Islanders face off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Calmese averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Chris Pryor is shooting 37.9% and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Lamar.
Isaac Mushila is shooting 55.1% and averaging 14.0 points for the Islanders. Ross Williams is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.
Islanders: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.