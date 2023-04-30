North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Windy at times with rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Windy at times with rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.