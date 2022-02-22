FILE - Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) jogs off of the field after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. Browns five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry, slowed by injuries last season, revealed he's told the team he'd like to continue chasing a championship with them but is ready to move on if necessary. In a series of Twitter posts on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, Landry, who is entering his final year under contract, address his uncertain future in Cleveland.