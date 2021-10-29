FILE - Barcelona's Sergi Barjuan during the legends match at Old Trafford Manchester, England, on Sept. 2, 2017. Barcelona has named reserve team coach Sergi Barjuan its caretaker coach following the firing of Ronald Koeman. Former midfielder Xavi Hernández appears to be the leading candidate to take over full-time. But Xavi would have to free himself from his job coaching Qatari club Al Sadd.