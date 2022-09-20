The Las Vegas Grand Prix is slated to occur Nov. 16-18, 2023 on the Strip, Formula One announced Tuesday.
Pactice and qualifying for the race will take place Nov. 16-17, with the race itself occurring Nov. 18.
The grand prix will see cars reaching speeds of more than 200 mph during the 50-lap race at night in and around the Strip on a 3.8-mile course that features three main straights and 17 corners.
Las Vegas’ Forumla One race dates were announced as part of the full 2023 F1 calendar that includes 24 races. Las Vegas is one of three races to be held in the United States, with the other two being held in Miami (May 7) and Austin, Texas (Oct. 22).
“We are excited to announce the 2023 calendar with 24 races around the world. Formula 1 has unprecedented demand to host races and it is important we get the balance right for the entire sport,” Formula 1 CEO and President Stefano Domenicali said in a statement. “We are very pleased with the strong momentum Formula 1 continues to experience and it is great news that we will be able to bring our passionate fans a mix of exciting new locations such as Las Vegas to the Championship with much loved venues across Europe, Asia and the Americas.”
Las Vegas will host the race for at least three years beginning next year, but officials noted during the race’s announcement that they hope to make it a long-term addition to F1’s annual calendar.
MGM Resorts CEO Bill Hornbuckle said last month that room rates during the race’s weekend will be three times or more higher than normal.
Hornbuckle noted MGM Resorts’ ticket buy will be between $20-$25 million, which the resort giant will use to create ticket packages for the event.
“There are packages that sell for that event at $100,000 retail,” Hornbuckle said.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will spend $19.5 million over three years to sponsor F1 races in 2023, 2024 and 2025.
©2022 Las Vegas Review-Journal. Visit reviewjournal.com.. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
