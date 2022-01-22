FILE - Gold medalist Mariya Lasitskene, of Russian Olympic Committee, celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's high jump at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. Olympic high jump champion Mariya Lasitskene is among 22 Russians given permission to compete in international track and field events as neutrals this year while Russia remains suspended. The decision by World Athletics comes in time for Lasitskene to defend her world indoor championship title next month.