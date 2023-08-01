BOSTON — The state Legislature has approved a $56.2 billion late budget after plowing billions of dollars in new spending into the package for early education, health care, transportation, housing and other priorities.
The spending plan, which boosts spending by more than $3.8 billion over the previous year's budget, lands on Gov. Maura Healey's desk nearly a month after the July 1 beginning of the fiscal year. The House and Senate voted unanimously on Monday to approve the finalized plan.
The fiscal year 2024 budget includes more money for education, housing, regional transportation, health care, mental health and environmental protection.
It boosts Chapter 70 funding for schools by $604 million to more than $6.59 billion. That would fully fund the third year of the Student Opportunity Act, which was approved by the Legislature in 2019.
"From critical investments in health care and workforce development, to funding for new initiatives that are designed to increase educational opportunities, better support working families, and provide for a safer and more reliable public transportation system, this FY24 budget will help to make Massachusetts more affordable," House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, said in a statement.
Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, said the increased spending is "crucial to securing our long-term competitiveness, providing residents with concrete ways to create the futures they dream of, and continuing our state’s commitment to education at every level."
The plan calls for spending $1 billion from the newly enacted “millionaires’ tax” by divvying up a portion of the money for education and transportation programs and new initiatives. The new voter-approved law, which went into effect in January, set a 4% surtax on incomes above $1 million.
Direct aid to local governments — money that cities and towns use for everything from closing local budget shortfalls to hiring workers — will rise to more than $1.27 billion, a $39.4 million increase. Most communities will see increases in state local aid funding.
Lawrence would get an additional $727,828 million, bringing its allocation to more than $23.4 million, according to a breakdown of local aid funding.
Salem stands to receive a $255,712 increase to $8.2 million; Gloucester would get a $148,047 increase to more than $4.7 million; and Newburyport would get an increase of $94,540 to more than $3 million.
The budget includes dozens of proposed policy changes, including a plan that would authorize in-state tuition at public universities and colleges for undocumented students and provide them with access to state financial aid assistance.
To qualify, undocumented students must have attended a Massachusetts high school for at least three years and graduated or obtain a general education diploma.
It would require the state to provide breakfast and lunch free for all K-12 school students. making permanent a pandemic-related policy that provided free school meals for students in the past three years. The plan will cost the state more than $171.5 million.
Another provision of the plan will devote $20 million to make community college free for Massachusetts residents 25 and older who do not already have a degree.
The plan also earmarks $90 million for the state's 15 regional transit authorities, such as the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority, which provide public transportation outside the MBTA is service area.
Massachusetts is among the last states in the nation with a July 1 fiscal year to approve a budget, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
The state had been running on a $6.6 billion supplemental budget meant to cover government expenses through the end of July.
Healey now has 10 days to sign the budget, veto it or return portions to lawmakers with recommended changes.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
