BOSTON — Cities and towns will be getting a fresh infusion of state funds to fix potholed roadways after lawmakers broke an impasse over an annual Chapter 90 spending bill this week, sending it to Gov. Maura Healey for consideration.
On Thursday, the state Legislature passed a bond bill that includes $375 million in borrowing for transportation needs, including $200 million for the state’s Chapter 90 program, which provides money to cities and towns to fix potholes and bridges.
Legislative leaders boasted that the borrowing bill provides much-needed funding for roads and bridges, but also regional transit, electric-vehicle infrastructure, and the problem-plagued MBTA system.
"This Chapter 90 bill secures historical levels of funding for our municipal roads, bridges, and sidewalks," Sen. Brendan Crighton, D-Lynn, co-chair of the Legislature's Committee on Transportation, said in a statement. "In addition to our annual authorization, we have added additional funding for various transportation programs, from bridge repair to improving access to mass transit."
Healey proposed borrowing $400 million over the next two years to help 351 cities and towns repave and make other transportation upgrades.
But the spending bill was scaled back by lawmakers to level-fund the so-called Chapter 90 money at $200 million for the next fiscal year. Lawmakers tacked on another $150 million in borrowing for other local infrastructure grants.
The pothole spending was approved by the state House of Representatives and Senate in March but differences between the bills needed to be worked out in closed door negotiations by a six-member legislative committee.
The final bill includes $175 million for various transportation projects unrelated to road resurfacing and bridge repair, including grants to increase access to mass transit and commuter rail stations and for local governments and regional transit authorities to purchase electric vehicles and the infrastructure to support them.
It's not clear what snarled the negotiations, but House and Senate leaders have been quarreling over committee rules and legislative procedures since the two year session got underway in January.
The pothole money is also far short of what was being sought by cities and towns, according to representatives of municipal governments.
Geoff Beckwith, executive director of the Massachusetts Municipal Association, said communities need an estimated $715 million in the next fiscal year alone to ensure that local roadways and bridges are well maintained. They were also seeking a multiyear bond bill to give cities and towns more certainty in funding going forward.
“With tightly capped property taxes and limited fiscal capacity at the local level, communities do not have the resources to bring all their roads into a state of good repair and keep them there, which is why an increase in Chapter 90 funding is so critical,” Beckwith wrote to legislative leaders ahead of the negotiations.
While the amount of Chapter 90 has generally remained level at $200 million over the past decade, the cost of road construction and maintenance has increased, leaving cities and towns with less money to do the work.
Meanwhile, climate change is affecting local road conditions and decreasing the lifespans of capital infrastructure, exacerbating funding needs, municipal officials say.
Funds for the Chapter 90 program come from the state’s gas tax, which increased to 24 cents per gallon in 2013 and generates $50 million to $60 million a month, according to the Department of Revenue. Communities get a slice of that based on population and the miles of roads within their borders.
In the current budget year, Haverhill received more than $1.5 million, while Lawrence got about $1.3 million, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Gloucester got $651,787 in Chapter 90 funds, while Salem got $829,361 and Newburyport $520,021.
Proceeds from the new voter-approved millionaires’ tax — which set a 4% surcharge on individual incomes above $1 million — will provide more money to local governments for transportation needs, including roadway resurfacing.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
