BOSTON — The state is poised to start the new fiscal year without a formal budget, for the seventh year in a row, as lawmakers continued to wrangle behind closed doors over a final spending package.
The fiscal year begins on Saturday, July 1, but legislative leaders haven’t reached agreement on controversial policy issues and other sticking points in the nearly $65 billion plan.
Massachusetts is one of only eight states — including New Jersey and Pennsylvania — without an approved fiscal 2024 budget, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Three other states are awaiting action by governors on approved budgets, the
Like most states, Massachusetts is required to have a budget, even if temporary, to keep the government running. But there are no penalties for approving it late.
Earlier this week, lawmakers and Gov. Maura Healey agreed to a $6.66 billion interim budget to fund the state government through July 31 or until a final budget is approved.
Tardy spending packages have become common on Beacon Hill in recent years, with the past six state budgets coming in after the July 1 deadline.
In 2020, approval of the FY2021 budget was delayed until mid-December as the state ran on a series of supplemental budgets amid the economic uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, negotiations over tax relief another contentious issues bogged down negotiations, with lawmakers approved a budget nearly a month after the beginning of the fiscal year.
Exactly what’s holding up the budget this year isn’t clear, as the lawmakers deliberating on the spending package have closed their proceedings to the press and public.
The House and Senate approved separate versions of the roughly $56 billion budget months ago, but a final spending package remains tied up in negotiations. Both budget plans include more money for education, housing, transportation, health care and environmental protection.
They also call for spending $1 billion from the newly enacted "millionaires tax" by divvying up the money for a range of education and transportation programs and new initiatives. The new voter-approved law, which went into effect in January, set a 4% surtax on incomes above $1 million.
One possible sticking point could be policy changes, such as a controversial plan to offer in-state tuition rates and financial aid to undocumented students who attend public universities and colleges.
The proposal was approved as part of the Senate’s $55.8 million version of the state budget approved earlier this month. It would allow students to qualify for in-state tuition rates at the University of Massachusetts and the state’s 15 community colleges, regardless of their immigration status.
But the House didn't include the plan as part of its $56.2 billion budget, approved in May.
Once lawmakers agree on a final budget, the House and Senate will hold up or down votes, with no amendments allowed. The package then goes to Healey, who has 10 days to review it.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
