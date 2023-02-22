BOSTON — Nearly 20 communities have been waiting — in some cases for several years — for state utility regulators to sign off on local power plans that would allow them to choose their town electricity source and buy in bulk, to save ratepayers money amid rising energy bills.
The delays in approving the local power aggregation plans submitted to the state Department of Public Utilities' for approval has frustrated municipal officials, and caught the attention the state's congressional delegation.
In a letter to the DPU's acting chairperson Cecile Fraser, U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey call on the state agency to conduct a "timely review" and approve pending municipal aggregation plans for communities to help ratepayers save on their utility bills.
The lawmakers said its not clear why DPU has "delayed" approving the plans and accused the agency of "dragging its feet" on issuing decisions and has neglected its "mission to provide affordable energy."
They pointed to DPU's speedy approval in September of plans from National Grid, which serves about 1.2 million customers in Massachusetts, to "nearly triple" its electricity rates ahead of this winter.
"While DPU approved National Grid’s rate increase proposal in less than five days, the department has taken over two years to approve requests that could ‘slash residents’ electricity bills," the lawmakers wrote.
The lawmakers singled out a request from Beverly for approval of a municipal aggregation plan, which was submitted to DPU in March 2021.
They said local officials sent a letter to the agency after National Grid increased its electricity rates in 2022 urging them to approve the plan that could "potentially provide some relief" for the city's energy consumers. But 18 months later the proposal is still pending approval, they said.
"This pattern of inaction and delay does not align with DPU’s stated mission to ensure that consumers’ rights are protected, and that utility companies are providing the most reliable service at the lowest possible cost," they wrote.
Danielle Burney, a spokeswoman for the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, said in a statement that DPU is "reviewing the letter and will continue our communication with the senators about their concerns."
There are 15 pending municipal aggregation plans sill being reviewed by DPU regulators: Amesbury, Andover, Belchertown, Beverly, Bolton, Boxford, Chelsea, Hanson, Malden, Medfield, North Brookfield, Quincy, Wayland, Weston, and Windsor, the agency said.
The agency said another four communities — Burlington, Mendon, Methuen, and Upton — which had previously been approved for municipal aggregation plans have submitted new plans to DPU for consideration, the agency said.
But Warren and Markey said they have concerns about how the state agency is conducting those reviews, and requested information about the approval process and how DPU can "speed up" approvals of the requests.
"Unaffordable energy costs, especially during the winter months, jeopardize public health and safety to a severity that we cannot ignore," they wrote. "We urge you to closely examine and revise your rate review process and finalize approvals for pending municipal aggregation plans."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
