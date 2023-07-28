BOSTON — Nearly a month into the fiscal year, legislative leaders say they have reached a tentative agreement on a final state budget.
Details of the roughly $65 billion spending plan, which emerged late Friday from closed-door House and Senate negotiations, weren't disclosed.
In joint statement, House Ways and Means Chairman Aaron Michlewitz, D-Boston, and Senate Ways and Means Chairman Michael J. Rodrigues, D-Westport, said budget negotiators are "actively engaged in ironing out the details and working diligently to finalize the agreement."
Lawmakers are expected to take up the final budget on Monday, before sending the spending plan to Gov. Maura Healey for review.
The agreement comes nearly a month into the new fiscal year, with Massachusetts being one of only four states — including Oregon, North Carolina and Pennsylvania — without an approved fiscal 2024 budget, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Exactly held up the budget isn’t clear, as the lawmakers deliberating on the spending package have closed their proceedings to the press and public.
The House and Senate approved separate versions of the roughly $56 billion budget months ago, but a final spending package remains tied up in negotiations. Both budget plans include more money for education, housing, transportation, health care and environmental protection.
They also call for spending $1 billion from the newly enacted “millionaires tax” by divvying up the money for a range of education and transportation programs and new initiatives. The new voter-approved law, which went into effect in January, set a 4% surtax on incomes above $1 million.
One possible sticking point could be policy changes, such as a controversial plan to offer in-state tuition rates and financial aid to undocumented students who attend public universities and colleges.
The proposal was approved as part of the Senate’s $55.8 million version of the state budget approved earlier this month. It would allow students to qualify for in-state tuition rates at the University of Massachusetts and the state’s 15 community colleges, regardless of their immigration status.
But the House didn’t include the plan as part of its $56.2 billion budget, approved in May.
Tardy spending packages have become common on Beacon Hill in recent years, with the past six state budgets coming in after the July 1 deadline.
Like most states, Massachusetts is required to have a budget, even if temporary, to keep the government running. But there are no penalties for approving it late.
In June, lawmakers and Healey agreed to a $6.66 billion interim budget to fund the state government through July 31 or until a final budget is approved.
Once the committee releases its report on the final spending package, the House and Senate will hold up or down votes, with no amendments allowed. The package then goes to Healey, who has 10 days to review it.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
