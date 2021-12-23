BOSTON -- Rep. Lori Trahan remember standing on the steps of the U.S. Capitol a day before rioters laid siege to the building in attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, taking selfie's of herself and her two young daughters and talking to them about democracy.
Trahan said she thought about that private moment with her daughters the next day as she huddled with staff members in her barricaded Capitol office, watching rioters in support of then-President Donald Trump burst through steel fences, break windows and pry open doors to enter the building.
"It's still hard for me to relive it," Trahan, a Westford Democrat said. "It's very difficult to think about how deeply under threat our democracy was that day."
On Jan. 6, a mob of Trump supporters and members of white nationalist and supremacist groups stormed the Capitol while members of Congress were preparing to certify President-Elect Joe Biden's victory. At least five people died in the chaos and hundreds were injured in one of the worst acts of political violence in a century.
Rep. Seth Moulton, a four-term Democrat, was also at the Capitol building on January 6 and said he is
Both Trahan and Moulton said it's important important that we get to the bottom of what happened, even if it means expelling members of Congress if it is determined that they played a role in orchestrating the riots.
Trahan said she worries that many of the same bad actors will come out again ahead of next year's midterm elections, when the control of Congress will be on the ballot.
"Some Republicans have already called for violence if they don't see results they want in next year's elections," she said. "This is not episodic violence. It can happen again. And that's why getting to the truth of what happened is so important."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.