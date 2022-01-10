BOSTON
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph..
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 5F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: January 10, 2022 @ 9:55 am
BOSTON
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.