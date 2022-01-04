BOSTON -- A statewide mask mandate for public schools is set to expire soon as Beacon Hill lawmakers weigh plans to extend the requirements for several months.
A proposal heard by the Legislature's Education Committee on Tuesday would require masks indoors for kids ages 2 and older in K-12 schools and childcare facilities through June 30, preempting an extension of the requirements set by the Baker administration last year in response to a surge of COVID-19 infections.
"The science and evidence is clear -- we need a multi-pronged approach to combat COVID-19 and protect public health, including vaccination and masking, as we continue to battle this pandemic," Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, the bill's main sponsor, told the panel.
Rausch is among a group of Democratic lawmakers and public health experts pressuring Gov. Charlie Baker to enact a statewide masking requirement for all indoor locations and take other aggressive step to curb rising infections. She said Baker has "ignored the science" and sees an urgent need for additional precautions.
"Given the governor's persistent refusal to put science into policy, we must now act to safely keep kids in school, protect families and help businesses stay open," Rausch told the panel.
The bill, which is backed by about two dozen Democratic lawmakers, would also allow students to take unexcused absences to get tested or vaccinated and provide parents to take up to six hours off from work to get their children vaccinated.
But the proposal to extend the mask requirements has its share of critics, who say government mandates to prevent spread of the virus over the past two years have negatively impacted school children.
"Massachusetts school children have endured enough during the pandemic," former state Rep. Geoff Diehl, a Republican candidate for governor, said in a statement on Rausch's proposal. "It’s time to get our kids back to school and to ensure a normalized school experience once they get there."
Consideration of the measure comes amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations following the holiday break, driven by highly contagious delta and omicron strains of the coronavirus.
On Monday, the state Department of Public Health reported more than 31,184 new COVID-19 infections and 39 deaths related to the virus over the weekend -- adding to more than 1 million new virus cases reported in the past week.
More than 2,221 patients were hospitalized with the virus as of Monday, including 402 being treated in intensive care units, according to the state agency.
Meanwhile, a statewide masking requirement for K-12 public schools is set to expire on Jan. 15, absent an extension by state education officials.
Many schools are struggling to meet the state's requirements to ease the rules, which require at least 80% of students, teachers and staff to be vaccinated to lift the restrictions. So far, less than two dozen schools have qualified to ease the masking rules.
The mask mandate, which was originally approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education in August, was extended until Jan. 15 for schools that can’t meet the 80% threshold.
Education officials have acknowledged that many schools are unlikely to get to 80% threshold -- either because they haven't been able to verify that enough students have been vaccinated or because the rate of infections in surrounding communities is still too high to lift public health restrictions.
Teachers unions say they favor keeping the masking restrictions in place and allowing districts to go back to remote learning to protect educators and students amid the latest surge of the virus.
At a Monday briefing at Salem's Saltonstall School, Baker acknowledged that schools face challenges re-opening but stressed the importance of maintaining in person learning. He said despite the surge in COVID-19 infections said the "vast majority" of Massachusetts districts reopened after the holiday break.
"We said for quite a while that it was critically important for kids to be in school for a number of reasons," Baker said. "Some of it has to do with educational development, but a lot of it has to do with social development, human development."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com