LAWRENCE — Shovels dug into a ceremonial pile of dirt officially marked the ground breaking of the new $103-million Frank M. Leahy School this week.
The new Leahy school will serve students from three current schools in a modern facility, reducing overcrowding and providing K-8 education for more families in the north central portion of the city, officials said.
The original Leahy School was built in 1921.
“The groundbreaking of the Leahy School represents our city’s commitment to ensuring that the students of Lawrence are provided with the educational resources necessary for them to thrive inside and outside of the classroom,” said State Rep. Frank Moran (D-Lawrence).
“I would like to thank all the parents and advocates who helped to make this project a reality – especially Pat Mariano of the Lawrence School Committee. The future is bright for the students of Lawrence, and I am excited to celebrate this project’s completion in the future,” said Moran at Monday’s ceremony.
The school, which is expected to open in fall of 2025, will cost approximately $103 million, 40 percent of which will be provided by the city of Lawrence. The remaining investment will come from a state school building fund.
“Being present in the creation of new opportunities for the education of our children is one of the priorities of my administration. Special thank you to the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA), the School Department from the City of Lawrence, our state delegation, and the councilors for the support and their love for education, and of course to Pat Mariano, parents, kids from our schools, and to all those who joined us in this ‘Groundbreaking Ceremony for the New Francis M. Leahy School,’” said Mayor Brian DePena.
“I think ‘grateful’ is the correct term today,” said Interim Lawrence Public Schools Superintendent Juan Rodriguez, who credited the collaboration of DePeña, local elected officials, MSBA, and the city and school community.
“We’re reminded once again how much the community values education for our children, and that collective value means that two years down the line this state-of-the-art building will open to serve the students in this neighborhood,” he said.
The new school will be a contemporary building with full accessibility and green design. Numerous original architectural components from the 1921 construction will be preserved, officials said.
With the close collaboration of the Lawrence Historical Commission, several tablets, scrolls, spires, and emblems were identified for removal, restoration, and re-installation in the new building.
City Council President Marc Laplante warned that more rebuilding projects await the city in the future.
“While I am pleased that our city leaders, through the assistance of our state partners, have worked together for the new Leahy School without increasing taxes, we cannot walk away and say that this is enough. Only with the critical partnership of parents and educators will the educational promise of the new Leahy, or any of our other newer buildings, be fulfilled,” Laplante said.
