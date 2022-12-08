Jaydon Nin - South Lawrence East Elementary - 5th Grade - 11 years old

"My favorite Christmas tradition is hanging out with my family because

that’s the real meaning of Christmas."

Emma Belle Eden Rivera - South Lawrence East Elementary – 3rd Grade - 8

years old

"My favorite Christmas tradition is Secret Santa."

Jaden Santana - South Lawrence East Elementary – 2nd Grade - 7 years old

"My favorite Christmas tradition is getting gifts."

Adrian Estrella - South Lawrence East Elementary – 2nd Grade - 7 years old

"My favorite Christmas tradition is decorating the tree, opening presents,

and baking cookies."

Yuliannyz Ventura - South Lawrence East Elementary – 1st Grade - 7 years

old

"My favorite Christmas tradition is opening presents."

Alena Caba - South Lawrence East Elementary – 4th Grade - 10 years old

"My favorite Christmas tradition is when my family comes together and we sit

at the same table spending time together."

