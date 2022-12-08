Jaydon Nin - South Lawrence East Elementary - 5th Grade - 11 years old
"My favorite Christmas tradition is hanging out with my family because
that’s the real meaning of Christmas."
Emma Belle Eden Rivera - South Lawrence East Elementary – 3rd Grade - 8
years old
"My favorite Christmas tradition is Secret Santa."
Jaden Santana - South Lawrence East Elementary – 2nd Grade - 7 years old
"My favorite Christmas tradition is getting gifts."
Adrian Estrella - South Lawrence East Elementary – 2nd Grade - 7 years old
"My favorite Christmas tradition is decorating the tree, opening presents,
and baking cookies."
Yuliannyz Ventura - South Lawrence East Elementary – 1st Grade - 7 years
old
"My favorite Christmas tradition is opening presents."
Alena Caba - South Lawrence East Elementary – 4th Grade - 10 years old
"My favorite Christmas tradition is when my family comes together and we sit
at the same table spending time together."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.