LAWRENCE — Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson St. at Canal Street, welcomes all as it celebrates 35 years of serving the public on Wednesday, Sept. 1, beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Special guests include former governor Michael Dukakis and his wife Kitty, who officially opened Lawrence Heritage on Labor Day, Sept. 1, 1986. Other dignitaries from the state and local levels of government will also be in attendance. Cake and a light lunch will be served.
The event, sponsored by the Friends of Lawrence Heritage State Park and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, which oversees Lawrence Heritage State Park, will be held outdoors in Visitors’ Center Park on the grounds. As both free and paid parking are limited in downtown Lawrence, it is recommended to park for free at nearby Pemberton Park at Canal and Amesbury streets and walk a few short blocks down Canal Street to Lawrence Heritage.
For more information, contact Richard Padova at 978-794-1655.
Tattersall Farm cancels sheep dog trials
HAVERHILL — Due to recent rains, Tattersall Farm has canceled its farm sheep dog trials scheduled for Sept. 11 and 12. Organizers say the fields are just too soggy and will not be ready in time for the event, which required preparation of the land.
This NEBCA/USBCHA Novice Trial event is expected to be held next year, with details to be announced at a later date.
For more information, contact Kathy Bresnahan at kbres3@verizon.net. Visit online at www.tattersallfarm.org.