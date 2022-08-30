LAWRENCE — Summer ended bright and early Monday morning for some 12,700 city students who kicked off the new school year.
Public school students in kindergarten through Grade 12 began classes. Prekindergarten students will start Wednesday.
Students from Oliver and Leahy schools are attending classes at alternative locations while multimillion-dollar building projects are underway.
Oliver’s elementary students attend classes at the former St. Mary’s School at 303 Haverhill St. Leahy School is using space at Parker and Merrimack streets, said Christopher Markuns, spokesperson for Superintendent Cynthia Paris.
In preparation for the school year, opening ceremonies were held Thursday for district students and staff at the Lawrence High School field house. The event included welcome messages from Mayor Brian DePena and Paris as well as performances by students.
“There was a fashion show with some kids with wearable art,” Markuns said.
Masks are optional at public schools.
Issues and precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the opening ceremony program from taking place for 1,095 days, Markuns said.
“By the end of last year, we were sort of in a normal place and that’s how we are starting this year,” he said. “This is the closest we’ve been to normal and that’s pretty exciting.”
Leahy School, at 101 years old, is being rebuilt using $40 million in federal American Recovery Plan Act money and more than $60 million in state school building assistance funding.
The state is also providing funding for two other projects in Lawrence – nearly half of the $132 million for the new Oliver Partnership School and $49 million for a new police station on Lowell Street.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.