BOSTON — The Lawrence man charged with shooting and killing a city worker on a public works crew died in custody while awaiting his murder trial, his attorney confirmed Friday.
Ariel Toribio, 22, died over Christmas weekend, said Michael Phelan, his defense attorney.
The circumstances of Toribio's death were not immediately available.
He was charged with the Jan. 15, 2020 murder of Marcos Antonio "Tony" Ruiz-Rodriguez, 52, a 19-year veteran of the Lawrence public works department who lived in Methuen.
Toribio was being held without bail at the Nashua Street Jail in Boston. He had a relative who worked for the Essex County Sheriff's Department, so he was transferred to the custody of the Suffolk County Sheriff's Department, according to a spokesperson.
A trial date in Essex County was originally scheduled for December 2022 but postponed. He was due back in court next week for a hearing to review the status of the case, according to court records.
Prosecutors said Ruiz-Rodriguez had not been Toribio's intended target.
Toribio had spotted Luis Crispin, a young man he regarded as "an enemy," working on the four-man public works crew filling potholes that day.
A prosecutor said previously Toribio believed Crispin had killed his cousin.
Fatally wounded, however, was Ruiz-Rodriguez, when eight rounds from a .40-caliber gun were fired, authorities said.
Some 200 public works employees from across the region attended the funeral for Ruiz-Rodriguez.
