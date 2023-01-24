SALEM, Mass. — Jury selection started Monday in the long-awaited murder trial of a Lawrence man charged with killing his ex-girlfriend, Wanda Rosa, while she slept in bed with their young son in September 2016.
The first degree murder trial for Emilio DeLarosa was delayed, among other major trials, due to the COVID-19 pandemic which caused disruptions and tightened regulations at courthouses in Essex County and across the country.
Jury selection in the murder case could take more than one day, said Glen Johnson, spokesperson for Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker.
Judge Salim Tabit is presiding over the case in Salem Superior Court.
Assistant District Attorney Kate MacDougall is prosecuting the case. DeLarosa has three defense attorneys listed now in court records: Amy Belger, Lorenzo Perez and Aviva Jeruchim.
If convicted of first-degree murder, DeLarosa, 38, faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.
He is charged with murdering Rosa, his 29-year-old girlfriend, on the morning of Sept. 12, 2016, in her Methuen apartment.
Authorities said the couple’s son, then age 4, was sleeping in bed with his mother in her Tudor Street apartment when DeLarosa strangled her to death.
After killing the woman, authorities say DeLarosa fled the area and remained at large for nearly a year until he was captured living and working under another identity in Patterson, California.
Police initially responded to the Tudor Street apartment after a relative requested a wellness check for Rosa.
After forcing entry into the apartment, officers found her unresponsive. She was taken to Holy Family Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Before fleeing the area, DeLarosa took his son to a relative’s home in Lawrence, officials said.
DeLarosa was held without bail at Middleton Jail as he awaited trial.
He has a lengthy pattern of domestic violence against Rosa, according to court records.
He had previously served four years in prison for abusing Rosa and also had violated the terms of his probation, records show.
DeLarosa had been released from Massachusetts state prison in January 2016.
Potential evidence prosecutors have in the murder case include a forensic interview with the couple’s young son, according to previously filed documents. The boy allegedly pleaded with DeLarosa to stop hurting his mother that morning.
Forensic interviews are structured conversations by investigators intended to elicit detailed information from someone who witnessed or was the victim of a crime.
Other potential evidence includes grand jury testimony from numerous people, including State Trooper Michael Murphy, Rosa’s autopsy report and autopsy photographs, crime scene video and an interview with DeLarosa following his capture Sept. 13, 2017.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.