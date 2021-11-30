UT Martin (3-4) vs. Middle Tennessee (6-1)
Murphy Athletic Center, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as KJ Simon and UT Martin will take on Eli Lawrence and Middle Tennessee. The junior Simon has scored 22 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 16.6 over his last five games. Lawrence, a sophomore, is averaging 12 points over the last five games.
SENIOR STUDS: Middle Tennessee's Josh Jefferson, Donovan Sims and DeAndre Dishman have collectively scored 35 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 36 percent of all Blue Raiders scoring over the last five games.SOLID SIMON: Simon has connected on 24.1 percent of the 29 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 19 over the last five games. He's also converted 70.6 percent of his foul shots this season.
TWO STREAKS: UT Martin has dropped its last three road games, scoring 65 points and allowing 82 points during those contests. Middle Tennessee has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 85.3 points while giving up 55.8.
ASSIST RATIOS: The Skyhawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Blue Raiders. Middle Tennessee has an assist on 37 of 88 field goals (42 percent) over its previous three outings while UT Martin has assists on 57 of 95 field goals (60 percent) during its past three games.
GETTING DEFENSIVE: The disruptive Middle Tennessee defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 27.9 percent of all possessions, the 11th-best rate among Division I teams. UT Martin has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.6 percent through seven games (ranking the Skyhawks 271st).
