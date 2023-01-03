LAWRENCE — At 14 years old, local resident Lyahnnette Morales earned the opportunity to perform in the new movie, “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”
A dancer since she was 2 years old, Morales has trained at the Elite Academy of Dance in Shrewsbury for the past three years with owner Lauren Mangano-Callahan.
Despite the hour-long ride to dance class, Morales trains five days a week and has become fluent in several dance genres, including ballet, tap, jazz and hip-hop.
“Lyahnnette is a young woman with that ‘it factor,’” said Mangano-Callahan. “She has a smile that lights up the stage. Her natural talent paired with her work ethic is something very special and I have no doubt there will be even more opportunities like this in the future. She approached this project with professionalism, grace, respect and an open mind. I couldn’t be prouder of the way she has represented her dance studio and her name.”
Morales’ mother, Yanet Bernabel, is thrilled with her daughter’s accomplishment.
“Seeing her on the big screen makes me so emotional and fills me with joy because I know how much she loves to dance and how important it is for her to share her passion with the world,” she said. “I am so proud of my daughter, she has worked very hard on her talent since day one and when the opportunity came she was ready for it.”
Bernabel said her daughter was chosen for the movie without having to audition.
She said Morales’ uncle, Noel Perez, is friends with James Alsop, the film’s choreographer, who was looking for one more dancer. It also happened that Alsop is friends Mangano-Callahan.
“I believe this is a testament to Lyahnnette’s willingness to always show up, give 100% and be consistent even when she wasn’t always being outwardly acknowledged,” said Bernabel. “This was her time.”
Morales said her time on the movie set was “surreal.”
“Seeing all the cameras and setups had me in awe. The crew working behind the scenes were very kind and really gave me and the other dancers a stardom type of experience while we were there,” she said. “My biggest learning takeaway was that it is always important to be humble, work hard and prepare myself for opportunities that haven’t arrived yet.”
Morales describes her work with Alsop as “an amazing experience.”
“She’s fierce and absolutely hilarious. I loved working with James. In rehearsal, although I was quite nervous at first, James made me feel very comfortable and would show how she wanted the moves to look,” Morales said. “On set, James was just the same, leading us to our scene and talking to us while we waited. James is a very talented dancer and choreographer. She is an absolute icon and idol.”
Morales is also a longtime Whitney Houston fan.
“I have watched and listened to multiple Whitney songs before,” she said. “One of my all-time favorites is ‘I Will Always Love You.’ Currently, my favorite Whitney song is ‘I’m Every Woman,’ which I also danced to in the film.”
Morales said she intends to make dancing her life’s work.
“My ultimate dream for when I grow up is to be a professional dancer,” she said. “I want to have more opportunities to dance in movies and in live shows when I am older.”
The movie, released Dec. 23, is a biographical musical drama that chronicles Houston’s life from her humble beginnings as a church choir singer in Newark, N.J. to becoming one of the greatest R&B performers of all time.
The film is directed by Kasi Lemmons and stars Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders and Tamara Tunie.
