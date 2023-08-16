Essex Art Center was the beneficiary of a block party last month to help the center enrich its arts community
The center inspires and sustains lifelong growth and learning for a diverse community of artists in Greater Lawrence. Classes, events, and exhibitions harness the power of art to transform lives.
Essex Art Center was founded in 1993 when three Bradford College classmates—Helen Tory, Linda Maddox, and Leslie Costello—opened a nonprofit art studio that offered classes on Essex Street in downtown Lawrence.
In 1995, it moved to its home on Island Street. Today, Essex Arts Center grown into a thriving arts community working to positively impact the lives of artists and residents in our region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.