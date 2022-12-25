Jaydon Nin, 11
South Lawrence East Elementary
“My favorite Christmas tradition is hanging out with my family because that’s the real meaning of Christmas.”
Emma Belle Eden Rivera, 8
South Lawrence East Elementary
“My favorite Christmas tradition is Secret Santa.”
Jaden Santana, 7
South Lawrence East Elementary
“My favorite Christmas tradition is getting gifts.”
Adrian Estrella, 7
South Lawrence East Elementary
“My favorite Christmas tradition is decorating the tree, opening presents, and baking cookies.”
Alena Caba, 10
South Lawrence East Elementary
“My favorite Christmas tradition is when my family comes together and we sit at the same table spending time together.”
