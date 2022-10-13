METHUEN — Two young boys were locked in a dark supply closet, physically beaten with a stick, pinched and scratched by staffers, and denied access to food their mothers packed for them, according to a lawsuit filed against a local daycare center.
The civil lawsuit against the Children's Center of the Faith United Methodist Church was filed Oct. 11 in Essex Superior Court.
Attorney Matthew Fogelman of Newton, who is representing the two young boys and their mothers, Dyanarah Fermin and Karina Rodriguez, is seeking $15 million in damages, according to court papers.
The Children's Center, along with Mark Siegel, Sandra Lumb, William Callahan, Jennifer Picard, Leticia Cordero, Iris Cordero, Yarlene Betances, Unexie Santos and a Jane Doe are listed as defendants in court papers.
The lawsuit alleges assault, battery, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and more by employees of the Children's Center, located at 35 Lowell St.
Complaints about treatment of the boys were filed with state's Department of Children and Families and Department of Early Education and Care.
However, Fogelman said "from my client's perspective, the (complaints) have not been handled in an ideal way."
A state spokesperson could not be reached Thursday for comment on the status of the complaints.
A woman answering the phone at the Children's Center declined to comment on the lawsuit and hung up on a reporter Thursday.
According to the lawsuit, a 4-year-old boy who attended the daycare from March to August 2022 said he was frequently locked in a dark supply closet near the gymnasium as a form of punishment. He was told by employees "there were rats and monsters in the supply closet to scare the children when they were being 'bad kids,'" according to the lawsuit.
The boy was also struck with a stick known as the "teacher's stick," and emotionally bullied by his peers, the lawsuit states. Further, when the boy had to use the restroom a center employee "would lock him in the restroom and shut the lights off."
The boy also said he was physically restrained to the point where he could not breathe and pinched and scratched by staffers. He was also not permitted to eat many of the food items packed by his mother in his lunch box, according to the lawsuit.
The other boy, age 3, went to the Children's Center from October 2021 to August 2022. He also said he was locked in a "dark supply closet near the gymnasium" as form of punishment, according to the lawsuit, and that "monsters" were in the supply closet. The boy said when he screamed to be let out he was told to "shut the (expletive) up."
The boy also reported being struck with the "teacher's stick" and that employees called him a "baby" many days.
Both boys said they were called "disgusting" by employees when they needed to use the restroom.
The boys suffered post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, trouble sleeping, regression in potty training, night terrors, exhibited aggressive behavior and more.
One boy's self-confidence is described as "now very low," in the lawsuit. "He often asks his mother if she hates him, if she's mad at him, and if she loves him."
Both mothers said they lost wages and experienced emotional distress.
"The president and directors of The Children's Center knew or should have known that their employees were abusing minor children, physically, verbally and emotionally in the matter described herein," the lawsuit states.
The Children's Center is described on Facebook as a program "designed to have a loving, warm, nurturing and safe environment for children." Ecumenical childcare, preschool and kindergarten "in accordance with Judeo-Christian ethics and traditions" is offered there, according to the lawsuit.
Staff reporter Julie Manganis contributed to this story. Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
