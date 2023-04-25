Learn about NH covered bridges at Kimball Library
ATKINSON — Author Kim Varney Chandler will be at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., on Thursday, April 27, at 6 p.m. to talk about New Hampshire's covered bridges along with her new book that tells their stories.
She'll discuss “Covered Bridges of New Hampshire,” her book that has been endorsed by National Society for the Preservation of Covered Bridges and features all 61 covered bridges in New Hampshire.
Copies of the book will also be available for purchase.
The event is sponsored by Friends of the Kimball Library.
Register at kimballlibrary.com to attend the discussion.
Enjoy a silent movie at the Plaistow library
PLAISTOW — Join the Plaistow Public Library on Friday, April 28, at 1 p.m. at the library located at 85 Main St. for a showing of “City Lights” starring Charlie Chaplin.
The silent movie is often considered Chaplin's best feature film.
Plaistow resident Gary McGath will provide live accompaniment for the movie.
Refreshments will be generously provided by the Friends of the Plaistow Library.
Library offers genealogy programs
DERRY — The public library offers a series of programs focusing on history and genealogy research.
An in-person round table discussion is May 2 from 6 to 7 p.m. Bring research information to share with others. Artifacts, memorabilia and other items are always welcome.
On May 23 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., a cemetery walk is planned at Forest Hill Cemetery in East Derry. Library staff member Erin Moulton Robinson will be joined by local historian T. J. Cullinane for a walk through the historic graveyard to explore history, tombstone craftsmanship and local legends. Rain date is June 6.
To learn more about these programs visit the library at derrypl.org or call 603-432-6140.
Londonderry YMCA holds annual Healthy Kids Day
LONDONDERRY — The YMCA of Greater Londonderry will host its annual Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 206 Rockingham Rd.
This free event features family-friendly activities to encourage healthy kids and families and kick off a healthy start to summer.
Activities will include face painting, a book fair, sports games and a bounce house.
Londonderry police and fire will be at the event along with vendors and other organizations like Cedar's Mediterranean Foods, Stonyfield Yogurt, New Hampshire Healthy Families and many more.
Workshop planned in Exeter for those grieving their moms
EXETER — Rockingham VNA & Hospice will hold a “Missing Mom” Mother's Day grief support workshop on Friday, May 12, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Exeter Hospital, 4 Alumni Drive.
It will be held in the small medical building just past the parking garage.
The workshop will discuss the phases and cycles of grief while honoring the memory of mothers for those missing their moms during Mother's Day.
The workshop is free and open to the public.
There is a minimum enrollment of four participants.
Registration is required. Contact Hillary Coughlin at 603-660-4528.
Timberlane to perform “My Fair Lady” for three nights
PLAISTOW — Timberlane Regional High School will present Lerner and Loewe's “My Fair Lady,” May 4 to May 6, at the Timberlane Performing Arts Center at 40 Greenough Rd.
Performances start at 7 p.m. each night. On Saturday, May 6, there will also be a 1 p.m. matinee.
Tickets are $10 to $15 and can be purchased at timberlane.net/pac.
Derry honors Derby Day
DERRY — Derby Day is Saturday, May 6 and the day starts bright and early at Hood Park and its pond shoreline where the Derry Lions Club and Derry Parks and Recreation host the longstanding youth fishing derby from 8 a.m. until noon.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. pop-up family activities are held along Broadway and include free crafts, games, giveaways, live music, balloon art provided by Silly Solutions, B’s Tacos food truck and much more.
The Derry Museum of History also offers “Alan Shepard Day” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a salute to America’s first man in space and East Derry native Alan B. Shepard Jr., with free tours at the museum located in the lower level of the Adams Memorial Building.
All day sidewalk sales will be held along with Kentucky Derby-themed restaurant specials. For more information on Derby Day, email economicdevelopment@derrynh.org or call (603) 845-5407.
Atkinson hosts annual kids fishing derby
ATKINSON — The 2023 kids fishing derby will be on Saturday, May 13, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Town Hall Pond.
Registration starts at 7:30 a.m.
The derby is open to children up to 12 years old.
Prizes are rewarded to whoever catches the first fish, along with the most fish, the longest fish, the shortest fish and the most unusual fish.
Visit atkinson.recdesk.com/community/home for more information or contact Noriko Yoshida-Travers at 603-362-1098 or commrec@atkinson-nh.gov.
