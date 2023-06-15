ATKINSON — The Atkinson Conservation Commission will hold its popular Tree and Plant Identification Workshop with Rockingham County Forester Greg Jordan on Saturday, June 24, at 9 a.m. at the Woodlock Trails in Atkinson’s Chadwick Town Forest.
The workshop will last until 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. A rain date is scheduled for Saturday, July 1.
This is an educational and family-friendly, easy walk.
Meet at the Woodlock Park parking area, at the end of Woodlock Road, which is off Westside Drive.
The event is free, but registration is required as space is limited. To sign up, visit naturegroupie.org.
Benefit yard sale to take place in Kingston
KINGSTON — The Friends of Kingston Open Space will conduct its annual benefit yard sale on Saturday, June 17, starting at 7:30 a.m. at 50 Rockrimmon Road.
Proceeds from the yard sale are used to help preserve open space.
Anyone interested in donating items can call 603-548-7448 or 603-642-8744 to coordinate delivery times.
Derry library hosts ‘Fan Con’
DERRY — The Derry Public Library will hold its “Fan Con” event, formerly known as Comic Con, on Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the library, 64 E Broadway #2414.
Anime, superheroes, Star Wars and other gaming characters are welcome. There will be cosplay, trivia, gaming, prizes and more.
For more information, call 603-432-6140.
Pelham Tractor Supply to host Farmers' Market
PELHAM – The Pelham Tractor Supply store will hold a Farmers' Market on Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 134 Bridge St.
It will feature locally-grown, fresh produce, as well as other seasonal products. Shoppers can stop in for arts, crafts, homemade crafts and local produce, all produced by neighbors in the Pelham area.
The event is open to the public.
"This is a great opportunity for members of our community to support local farmers while also getting to enjoy deliciously fresh food," said Gilyan Buxton, manager of the Pelham store.
For more information, contact Pelham Tractor Supply at 603-635-5001.
Relay for Life event planned in Derry
DERRY — American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Southern New Hampshire organizers have planned an event for Saturday, June 17, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Pinkerton Academy track, 5 Pinkerton St.
The event raises money and awareness to support research, survivors and those still fighting cancer.
The day includes tributes to survivors and their families, along with special guests and activities.
For more information, visit relayforlife.org/SouthernNH.
Keep NH’s forests safe and healthy
CONCORD — The New Hampshire. Division of Forests and Lands is reminding potential campers this summer to keep the state’s forests healthy by leaving campfire wood at home and to purchase it locally at destinations.
Studies by the division have shown that all untreated campfire wood carries insects and averages 35 insects in each stick. When this wood is transported from one region to another, it increases the chances of spreading invasive insects that have “hitchhiked,” heightening risks to forest health in places that those pests had not yet been present.
Campers are encouraged to look for firewood that has been harvested and gathered locally once they arrive at their destination. Most New Hampshire State Parks sell wood for campfires that has been kiln dried, which eliminates all pests.
To find a local provider of firewood, visit firewoodscout.org. For more information about insects and firewood, visit NHBugs.org.
East Kingston summer market series returns
EAST KINGSTON — The second annual summer market series will be held on Sundays, June 18, July 16 and August 27 at East Kingston Public Library, 47 Maplevale Road.
Booths will include crafts, baked goods, artisan vendors, and, of course, seasonal produce will be available.
