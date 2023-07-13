Sasha Vezenkov left Las Vegas with a strong first impression of the Kings organization after spending about a week with the team.
Vezenkov made his first appearance in Sacramento on the final day of the California Classic at Golden 1 Center and accompanied to the team to Las Vegas for the first few days of the NBA Summer League.
After returning to Bulgaria, the EuroLeague MVP discussed his decision to leave Olympiacos and the opportunity that awaits him in Sacramento in a wide-ranging interview with Victoria Petrova of EuroHoops.
“I received only respect and love,” Vezenkov said. “They respected my decision. Everyone would like me to stay at Olympiacos. Maybe for my future it would be the best. We grew up with the team. They would have liked me to stay, but there was no discomfort. It was a difficult decision, but ultimately the right one.
“We had a great relationship with everyone on the team. I will miss the everyday, especially the last two years. The climate in Sacramento is similar to that of Olympiacos. It seems to have a warm vibe and I like that.”
The Kings and Vezenkov agreed to a three-year, $20 million contract on July 1. Four days later, Vezenkov was seen sitting courtside at Golden 1 Center, where he spent time with Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé, general manager Monte McNair, assistant general manager Wes Wilcox, coach Mike Brown and other members of the organization.
Vezenkov, a 27-year-old forward, will join a Kings team that finished third in the Western Conference last season to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2006.
“They certainly show me that they are happy and believe in me,” Vezenkov said. “I can’t wait for the work to begin. I am currently training in Bulgaria. Last season was a winning season and the bar is high. Each new place has its own characteristics. I’ll be working as I have been and with any luck I think I’ll be fine. When you are in one place for five years, living in your comfort zone and everything is familiar to you, it makes you think. On the other hand, going to Olympiacos, I built my comfort zone with my work and the people around me. I want to work and settle there.”
Vezenkov, who will turn 28 on Aug. 6, is a two-time Greek League MVP. He averaged 17.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 37.8% from 3-point range this season, leading Olympiacos to a Greek League title and the championship game at the EuroLeague Final Four.
Vezenkov might be the oldest rookie in the NBA next season, but the Kings will welcome his championship experience and pedigree.
“They don’t care about age (or) if you’re young,” Vezenkov said. “When you get older, they obviously see the experience and the level you’re playing at. I think that experience is something important.”
Vezenkov told Eurohoops he will wear No. 7 for the Kings. As for his role and what position he will play, Vezenkov said: “We haven’t talked about it yet. The Kings play good basketball with a mind, fast basketball. Sacramento is a team that I think fits me and helps my own strengths. We will focus on what I can do well. It’s different going to a team that finished the season third. I’m competitive and I want to win. Change will certainly be difficult. It will take time. In this situation, you have to do the basics well, and when you focus on your strengths, you’re lucky for something bigger.’‘
Leaving Olympiacos was difficult for Vezenkov, but he made it clear he is committed to the Kings.
“ I try not to think about it so I don’t get emotional,” Vezenkov said. “It was two days where I got a lot of love from everyone, even after my decision. It was a difficult decision because I lived and built a lot of things with a lot of effort. I’m not going to the U.S. with the intention of coming back anytime soon. I want to try in the NBA.”
