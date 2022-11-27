Harvard Crimson (5-1) at Fordham Rams (5-1)
New York; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fordham -4; over/under is 130.5
BOTTOM LINE: Harvard visits the Fordham Rams after Chris Ledlum scored 30 points in Harvard's 61-55 win over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.
The Rams are 5-0 on their home court. Fordham averages 72.0 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.
The Crimson are 2-0 on the road. Harvard ranks sixth in the Ivy League with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Ledlum averaging 5.2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Quisenberry is shooting 39.0% and averaging 16.7 points for the Rams. Kyle Rose is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Fordham.
Ledlum is averaging 20.7 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Crimson. Samuel Silverstein is averaging 10.3 points for Harvard.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.