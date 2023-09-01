FILE - Juventus' Leonardo Bonucci celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League group H soccer match between Juventus and Paris Saint Germain at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci’s potential move to Union Berlin and Bayern Munich’s search for a defensive midfielder are among the outstanding matters to be cleared up on the final day of the transfer window in Germany.