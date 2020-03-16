To the editor:
While most countries of the world were preparing two months ago to face the pandemic virus head-on, we minimized, fumbled and delayed.
Instead, our president directed his efforts toward firing more ambassadors and advisers, suing newspapers, name-calling, ignoring experts’ advice, supporting convicted criminals and golfing. Business as usual. The “foreign virus” was going to magically disappear. For him it was about political warfare, not a deadly problem to be confronted.
In his addressing the nation this past Wednesday night, the president made a pathetic attempt to calm the country. His lack of understanding of the virus and what to do about it was clearly evident, and it shocked the country and the financial world. Fortunately, leaders of state and city government, industry, and many other organizations have taken action. As our leader stood by helplessly, others have stepped up.
If we were brave enough to objectively compare ourselves with the rest of the world, we would be embarrassed. Listen to the honesty and clarity coming from the South Korean foreign minister. Look at how quickly China has responded. We are in the dark ages with this administration. We are not leading the way.
The president has shown an uncanny ability to say the wrong things at the wrong time and get away with it. Now he is faced with a problem that is very personal to every breathing soul in this country. He can no longer distort the facts to his advantage and create his own reality that can be sold to his supporters. Maybe his luck has run out.
Dennis McGurk
Gloucester