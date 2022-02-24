To the editor:
The Andover Garden Club would like to express their appreciation to those responsible for the seasonal plantings in town, the maintenance of the hanging baskets and the permitting of outdoor dining, all of which enliven our Central Business District.
We would especially like to thank the employees of the Parks Department for their help in planting the trees which the Andover Garden Club donates to the town in celebration of Arbor Day. Their help is also vital in the maintenance of Henderson Garden, a pollinator garden located on a town-owned parcel of land at the juncture of Chandler and River Roads. They mow the perimeter of Henderson Garden weekly and replenish it with mulch every other year.
We are grateful to the employees of the Parks Department who, through their dedication to the beautification of the town, have truly enhanced the quality of life in Andover.
Caroline B. Grady
Andover Garden Club