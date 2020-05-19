To the editor:
This week there is one of the most consequential elections you’ve never heard about: The Andover Education Association will vote on its leadership for the next year. If you have a child in the Andover public school system, their education is at risk. Why?
In a single, one-year term, the current AEA president has managed to “accomplish” the following:
— Filed 16 grievances in an eight-month period versus one grievance filed in the past three school years combined;
— Forced the Andover public school system to spend 400% of what it normally spends a year to work through the grievances and the legal actions he has initiated;
— Falsely accused the South School principal of being the object of a workplace harassment issue filed by teachers seeking action against other teachers last year;
— Established winners and losers in the AEA by not representing all teachers on vital key workplace issues; and
— Focused on politics and dividing the community, versus supporting programs that benefit students and all teachers in the school district.
As a parent with a student in the Andover public school system, I am saddened the current Andover Education Association leader has put his personal agenda and animus against certain administrators and teachers ahead of the welfare and education of the students.
We have lost a valued principal as a result of his self-serving actions. Who will be next?
This is not leadership. Andover deserves a better partner. Voice your concern to teachers today.
Mark Stephenson
Andover