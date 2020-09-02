To the editor:
Primary elections are always difficult. Voters from each party need to select for each office the person they feel is best equipped to champion their values while also having the ability to win a general election in November. For Congress in the 2nd District, my choice is Lynne Blankenbeker.
Ever since Blankenbeker and I served in the New Hampshire House together, she has been a leading voice, supporter and defender of Republican women and the issues and values we hold dear.
Her time in the military has proven she has the courage and strength to take on tough issues, and unlike Rep. Annie Kuster, she will never run and hide from the challenges we face.
Her opponent in this primary, Steve Negron, had an opportunity last cycle to go head-to-head against Kuster and lost by a whopping 13%.
We cannot afford to miss this opportunity again.
I hope your readers join me in supporting Lynne Blankenbeker for Congress on Sept 8.
State Sen. Regina Birdsell
Hampstead