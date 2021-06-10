Editor, Townsman:
We're writing to enthusiastically support a “yes” vote to the new West Elementary and Shawsheen Preschool building project.
A key component of this project is consolidating the Bridge program for students with autism to one location specifically designed and staffed with the flexibility to accommodate their individualized educational and therapeutic needs, from preschool through fifth grade (ages 3 through 11).
There are currently 24 kids enrolled in this program at Shawsheen and 27 at West (51 in total), with future enrollment expected to increase.
Our son has been a student in the Bridge program at West Elementary for the past three years, and we've received tremendous support from the amazing special education team led by Heather Eigen (program head, specialized programs), who also wrote in support of this project last week.
We've witnessed firsthand the space constraints and logistical challenges faced by Eigen and her team in these obsolete buildings as they try to accommodate the complex needs of the students and facilitate meaningful inclusion opportunities with their grade-level, general education peers.
The new buildings would provide a much more appropriate, inclusive, flexible and dynamic learning environment for the Bridge students and the many special educators (teachers, instructional assistants and therapists) who work creatively and tirelessly to support them each day.
Beyond the benefits to the Bridge program, the whole town will benefit from a new preschool, a 50% capacity increase at West Elementary (from 600-plus to 925 students) to accommodate current overcrowding throughout the district and anticipated future capacity needs, plus new turf fields.
The state will also be subsidizing $38 million (25% of total cost) of this project with a “yes” vote.
We hope your readers join us in voting “yes” to the project, which was passed by Town Meeting, by approving the debt exclusion during the special town election on June 15.
Michael and Rebecca Anoli
Andover